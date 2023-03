BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield along with the Bluefield Area Transit Authority announced a new application for customers to use.

The Bluefield Area Transit has a new app for customers to purchase bus passes. Bus riders can download the application on a smart device to now choose between several options of passes.

For more information or questions regarding the app, you can contact the Bluefield Area Transit at (304) 327-8418.