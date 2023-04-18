PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton City Park unveils new fitness signs.

Ever since getting over COVID-19 and then the Mercer County Coalition doing tobacco prevention, they looked into the outdoor exercise equipment that they have in the park for adults. The signs help those interested in staying active or are new to fitness to explain what the equipment is and how to properly use it while walking the trails. They were also put there to remind people of healthy alternatives in the community.

“It had no signage, so we decided to go back and put up signage to direct you where the fitness trail is, so it’s more visible and then put signage up that instructs you on each set. So you know exactly what to do when you’re on the trail and come across the equipment,” said Candace Harless, the Chairperson for the Prevention Coalition for Mercer County.

There are different trails that range from easy to moderate to hard. Harless also explained how the trails are beneficial to the community. “So we’re just trying to spread the word and make it visible so more people can use it and switch to a healthier lifestyle. So if you’re someone that wants to get active and you like to be outdoors, you can kind of combine those. But also it’s a good beginner workout so it has instructions and it’s an easy walk and then it has the three different stations, but you can do it at your own pace and just kind of enjoy being outside.”

The hope is with these new signs, the community will be more active and spend more time outdoors.