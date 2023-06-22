BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — If you are planning to visit Mercer County in the near future, a new travel guide has just been unveiled.

The new issue of the guide will host local views and food from around Mercer County.

Mercer County has expanded economically in the past few years. Local food joints and small businesses have created the Mercer County locals and travelers have come to love.

A new guide has been released for the 2023 summer. Adoringly titled ‘Uniquely Appalachian,’ the issue features trails, treasures and cuisines.

Jaime Null, the executive director for The Mercer County Convention and Visitors, says the guide gives an inside look on all there is to know about the area.

“The guide showcases Mercer County in a way that visitors want to see. This includes where to eat, where to go and what to do,” said Null.

The guide also includes an inside scoop on all the ins and outs of being a resident in Mercer County.

Locals included their favorite spots to eat and activities around Mercer County.

“We have local residents talk about their favorite places to go, and to eat. It just gives visitors an inside scoop on what it’s like to live here,” said Null.

Those interested in obtaining copies of the guide can visit the Mercer County Convention and Visitors website.