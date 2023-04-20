PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — A new small business on Mercer Street opened its doors Thursday, April 20th. Salon 304 will offer hair styling, nail services, lash extensions and many more services.

The owner of the salon, Jasmine Day, said that the goal of the salon is to make every guests feel beautiful.

“Our mission here at Salon 304 is to make everybody feel good. One person at a time. I feel like that’s just what I was out here to do. Salon 304 allows all of us to create that space,” said Day.

The salon will be open Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5p.m., and on Fridays 11a.m.-5p.m. The salon will be closed on the weekends.