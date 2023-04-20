OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice made a special appearance at Oakland Elementary School, to introduce a four-legged friend.

The school hosted a Pup Rally for Oakley. Oakvale Elementary Principal Lacosta Hodges, said that students are beyond excited to meet their new best friend.

“Oakley is going to be a great addiction. We are very excited for him to be here with us!” Principle Lacosta Hodges, Oakvale Elementary

First Lady Cathy Justice, also expressed her excitement for Oakley at the elementary school.

“It is just so great seeing their smiles, they are cheering and laughing! Every dog we see is the prettiest and the most beautiful, until the next one comes!” First Lady Cathy Justice

Oakley is only 10 months old and will grow up alongside the students. Oakley will offer comfort and be a shoulder to lean on, or a listening ear. Staff will be trained on how to give Oakley commands.