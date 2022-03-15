BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice took part in a groundbreaking ceremony today at the site of Omnis Building Technologies’ future home in Bluefield.

Located just off Interstate 77 in Bluefield, West Virginia, the new 40 million, 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will create 150-300 new jobs available to West Virginians by producing housing materials that will revolutionize the future of residential construction.

Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, these patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days. The homes are also self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity.

“Today is an announcement that’s so exciting, it’s beyond belief. Not only for the jobs and the economic impact – which are great on their own – but these great people with Omnis are about to come to West Virginia and do something that’s truly revolutionary. It’s really, really special.” Gov. Justice

“We’re grateful to Governor Justice for supporting us as we have gone through this endeavor to come to West Virginia, for his continued effort to make West Virginia business-friendly, and for his support of the Omnis team. It has helped us make a very easy transition to the Mountain State. We’d also like to thank the 200 or more families of the employees of our new facility. We look forward to meeting you, getting to know your families, and bringing that into our family to help us grow the Bluefield area. I know we haven’t met yet, but you will be the heartbeat of our organization. It will be because of you that we’ll be successful in supplying 3,000 families per year with new homes.” Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson

The company plans to be in operation at their Bluefield facility by the end of 2022.