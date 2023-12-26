PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital received a game changing donation that will be put towards helping expecting mothers.

On December 22, 2023, a generous donation of $10,000 was presented to the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation from The TriForLife Birth Tissue Recovery Group. This funding will be used to improve and upgrade the Women’s Center Labor and Delivery area.

Beginning in 2019, as an option for the newer mothers, both organizations partnered together to offer placenta donations in the Women’s Center.

The placenta, the umbilical cord, and the amniotic fluid are all useful when used in medical situations. They can be used for healing serious wounds or to help with the process of recovery from surgery. These medical tissues can also be mistaken or classified as medical waste, which is why the TriForLife Birth Tissue Recovery Group uses these medical tissues to help others in need.

Approximately 84 percent of new mothers donate birth tissue every month to the Princeton Community Hospital Women’s Center for future use.

Approximately 10,567 tissues used for medical procedures have been donated from donors at Princeton Community Hospital through the month of November. This compares to October 2023 that approximately 1450 amniotic membrane grafts and 154 umbilical cord grafts were created.