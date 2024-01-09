PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A surgeon at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital was recently designated to be the Vice Chair of the National Commission on Cancer Accreditation Committee.

He was selected by the American College of Surgeons, who makes their selections based on the quality and care of patients. Since 2004, he has been part of the American College of Surgeons, is certified by the American Board of Surgery, and is also a part of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

“I am honored to serve in a leadership position for an organization that is making such a difference in how medical facilities prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. I have seen, firsthand, how CoC accreditation is improving care and outcomes for those with a cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Mullins.

Accreditation is earned by hospitals and institutions after going through specific extensive evaluations that show the highest quality in cancer care.

“In helping to lead PCH through its own accreditation, I know the dedication required to commit to best practices and highest standards across the board – inclusive of everything from facility and equipment requirements, personnel, nutrition and rehabilitation services, to addressing barriers to care. I look forward to working with medical institutions across the country to help them achieve their own accreditation,” Dr. Mullins added.

In West Virginia, Princeton Community Hospital is one of 11 Commission on Cancer accredited programs that helps with cancer patients everyday.