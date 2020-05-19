People must wear masks inside Mercer County Courthouse

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners implemented stricter guidelines for people entering the courthouse.

The doors of the courthouse opened for the first time in two months on Monday, May 18, 2020.

It was originally recommended to wear a mask, but now it is required.

Commissioner Bill Archer told 59 News they made the decision after seeing heavy foot traffic from guests and employees.

“It’s just an added precaution,” Archer said. “We have marks on the floor also, to socially distance six feet for people waiting in line to get in. We’re just trying to be overly cautious.”

The Mercer County Commission released the following statement: