ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school is helping students pick a career.

Recently, PikeView Middle School held it’s annual career fair on the campus grounds. The fair featured careers in the medical field, law enforcement, electrical work and automotive detailing.

Students at PikeView Middle School took the time to tell 59News what impressed them the most and how it felt for people to take the time to show off their different skills.

“There’s just so many ideas that they have, and there’s so much details that they could have for that job,” said Harper Mullins, a sixth grader at PikeView Middle School.

“I like electricians. Their job seems very interesting and safe what they do, and help a lot of people,” said Kaleb Honaker, an eighth grader at PikeView Middle School.

“I think it’s really great that they care about like if we choose like what category we choose and I think it’s great that they like, teach us,” said Ava Bailey, a seventh grader at PikeView Middle School.

Presenters were treated to a meal courtesy of the staff at the school.