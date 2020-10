PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools confirmed an employee at PikeView High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Administrators announced PikeView High School will move to all remote instruction beginning this Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 out of an abundance of caution. Students will physically return to school depending on contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department.

Mercer County Schools also suspended all sports activities at Pikeview until further notice.