PRINCETON WV (WVNS) – Pikeview High School took time out of its school day today, September 8, 2022, to honor those who lost their lives on 9-11.

Pikeview High School held it’s 9-11 memorial and accompanying stair run to day to remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks in September of 2001.

The students who participated today weren’t even alive when the attacks happened. First Sargent Steven Compton with the JROTC program at Pikeview was in the military when the attacks happened. he says he’s proud of the kids who participated today.