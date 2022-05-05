BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A Bluefield man was sentenced Thursday, May 5, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison, for the distribution of a pound of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Eric Lee Flack, 43, admitted that on July 28, 2020, he sold an entire pound of meth for $5,600 to a man who turned out to be an undercover informant.

Flack also admitted to selling quantities of hydromorphone to the same undercover informant on two separate occasions in 2020. He received approximately $3,500 for each transaction, and both occurred in Bluefield, West Virginia.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.