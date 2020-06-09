Primary voter turnout in Mercer County on pace to top 2016’s numbers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Voter turnout continues to be a hot topic come every election. Mercer County is no different.

However, turnout was a forte throughout the county for the Tuesday, June 9, 2020 primary. According to county clerk Verlin Moye, the number of those who casted ballots in Mercer County this year were expected to top that from 2016’s primary. Even amidst a pandemic, Moye was ecstatic with how bad voters wanted their voices heard.

“West Virginians are predominantly resilient folks,” Moye said. “We are survivors. There’s a lot of interest in these elections here. We’ve got a lot of competition and a lot of important races to be decided.”

On average, 300 absentee ballots are requested in Mercer County. But for the 2020 primary, Moye said 5,000 were sent out to voters, what he called a new high for the county.