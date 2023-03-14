PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Princeton Public Works reported the area clean-up and park improvements have been completed for Princeton City Park as of Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Street Department within the City of Princeton Public Works has removed approximately 50 trees deemed dangerous and a large amount of underbrush in the City Park. Areas within the park have been reclaimed by planting grass.

“Removing the dangerous trees will not only make the park safer, but will provide more open green space for everyone to enjoy this summer.” Field and Safety Supervisor Terry Blankenship

This project is one of many planned to improve Princeton City Park and its hiking trails.