PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Updated Visitation Guidelines have been announced for Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) earlier today.

According to PCH, Masks are required at all times regardless of vaccination status. They acknowledge that family and friends provide crucial support and comfort to patients and welcome visitors to the hospital. For the comfort and well-being of all patients though, they have instructed visitors to follow these guidelines. If you have COVID-19/flu-like symptoms, please postpone your visit.

Floor Visitation

Effective April 18, 2022: Two patient-approved adult caretakers/visitors are allowed at a time on the following floors, and intensive care units:

Critical Care Unit (CCU)

Medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

2-West

3-West

3-East

3-South

4-East

Adult inpatient visitation

General inpatient visitation hours begin at 11 am daily. Visitors may enter the building until 6pm and visiting hours will end at 7:00 pm daily.

All visitors must remain in the room unless requested to step out for patient care/treatment.

All visitors must be 8 years of age or older.

Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Two patient-approved adult primary caretaker/visitor at a time during designated visitation times.

Visitors must be masked at ALL times.

Two approved visitors are permitted for 60 minutes at time of admission and discharge if not within designated visiting hours.

No overnight visitation allowed.

COVID-19 positive infectious patients and COVID-19 persons under investigation (PUI): Visitation is allowed during designated visiting hours.

Visitors to COVID-19 positive infectious patients and COVID-19 rooms must adhere to the following PPE: A KN95 facemask or simple mask, a Face shield/eye covering, Gown, Gloves

Pediatric Inpatient Units

Two approved caretaker/visitors allowed at a time in patient’s room for pediatric inpatients. Two approved visitors are permitted overnight for pediatric inpatients.

Women’s Center

Visiting hours are from 8am to 8pm

Patient will designate up to three (3) visitors who can be with the patient. Visitors are allowed to exit building and return in the same day; however, the designated visitors cannot be changed or substituted with other visitors.

Siblings may visit during visiting hours

One visitor will be allowed to stay overnight as approved by the Charge Nurse

Outpatient oncology unit

One approved caretaker/visitor allowed to accompany patient. Pre-op visits, procedure, or a diagnostic test

One (1) caregiver/visitor may accompany the patient and remain in the patient’s room while the patient is in surgery.

Visitor cannot leave the patient room (when patient has an assigned room).

One caregiver/visitor may accompany the patient who is having a diagnostic test/procedure. The visitor is not allowed to stay with the patient during the procedure and/or patient preparation for procedure.

Two visitors/parents are allowed (as needed) for pediatric outpatient diagnostic visits.

Ambulatory (outpatient) clinic appointments

Patients are encouraged to attend their appointments alone.

One visitor may accompany an adult patient to the appointment and remain in the room during the visit.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors/parents as needed.

Emergency Department (ED) visits

One visitor (age 18+) is allowed with each adult ED patient.

Two visitors (age 18+) are allowed with each pediatric ED patient.

Two visitors (over age of 18) with each obstetric patient.

Approved visitors will be allowed to stay with the patient in the waiting area as long as social distancing requirements allow.

Visitor may accompany patient to and remain in room during ED stay. Visitor must stay in the room. Switching visitors is allowed while adhering to the one visitor for adult ED patients

Exceptions to visitation will be made based on patient condition and on a case-by-case basis by the department leader and/or House Supervisor. Exceptions include, but are not limited to: deaf/blind patients, low mental capacity, significant mobility limitations, critical conversations (goals of care), and patients who are imminently dying (as outlined in WV House Bill 2368) and for care giver to participate in education/discharge planning.

Overnight visitation may be allowed under certain circumstances and approved by unit management or the nursing supervisor.