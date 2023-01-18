PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton City Officials announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, new equipment was received at the Princeton Fire Department.

The new battery-powered equipment includes a HURST Jaws Of Life® cutter, spreader, and telescoping ram. The announcement states the new tools will allow for quick and efficient access, and removal of victims who have become trapped because of motor vehicle accidents, machinery accidents, and other emergencies.

“The purchase of this equipment will allow Princeton Fire Department and its mutual aid partners to provide a higher level of service to the residents and visitors of the City of Princeton and Mercer County,” Fire Chief Matt Mould

The funding was provided by the collaborative effort of the City of Princeton and the Mercer County Commission.