Princeton Health Care Center confirms four COVID-19 cases among staff, extends visitation suspension

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton nursing facility confirmed four of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Princeton Health Care Center released a statement on its website Monday, November 2, 2020. Stefanie Compton, RN, BSHA, NHA, who serves as administrator for the facility, said the results came from testing conducted on October 28.

The employees who tested positive are currently at home, recovering. Compton said they will not be allowed to return to work until they are cleared from guidelines set by both the CDC and the facility’s infection control team.

“Without the routine testing, we would not have known the employees were carriers as they showed no signs or symptoms of the virus,” Compton said. “Our team has throughout the pandemic completed employee screenings at least daily.”

All residents were tested and every result came back negative, according to the statement. Regardless, the West Virginia DHHR labeled the four positive results from staff members as an active outbreak at PHCC.

Princeton Health Care Center originally suspended visitation at its facility on October 26. Due to the active outbreak, Compton confirmed visitation will remain suspended until at least 14 days passed since the last positive case is identified. The same time period applies to testing its employees and residents every week.

Decontamination of the facility by the West Virginia National Guard was completed on Monday.

“Please pray for our residents and employees as we continue to fight this battle,” Compton said.