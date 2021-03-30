Princeton man arrested for making threats to Giles County store and sheriff’s office

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia man is in jail after he allegedly made threats to a store and sheriff’s office in Virginia.

Mercer County dispatchers were notified by Giles County Sheriff’s deputies about Matthew Kennedy, 35, of Princeton on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Court documents said Kennedy was threatening to kill everyone in the department since no one wanted to help him. He also allegedly called the Dollar Store in Rich Creek, threatening to “blow up the store and everyone in it.”

Investigators were able to confirm Kennedy’s identity through the phone number used for each call. According to court documents, a friend of Kennedy’s was arrested on warrants issued by Giles County deputies. Kennedy contacted the Giles County Sheriff’s Office seeking answers, which elevated into threats.

When further questioned by investigators, Kennedy allegedly said he was just mad because they wouldn’t tell him anything and didn’t mean it. Deputies said Kennedy did not own any guns, know how to operate one, or have any bombs.

Kennedy was arrested on one count of Threats of Terrorist Acts. He is in jail with his bail set at $5,000.