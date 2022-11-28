PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Police Department report an incident that occurred on Saturday, November 26, 2022 involving a man threatening to commit suicide after admitting to sexually abusing a minor.

Approximately 5p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a home on Thorn Street in response to a man claiming he was going to commit suicide. After arriving on scene, officers found Martin Richey, 44, of Princeton in the back of the apartment still in possession of the firearm.

Martin was given a command from the officers to drop the gun after he held it to the inside of his mouth. Martin refused to drop the gun while simultaneously admitting to sexually abusing a minor, which was recorded on the officers’ body cams. More commands to drop the gun were given as Martin then raised the gun to the officers, causing the K9 officer on scene to release their K9 unit, effectively disarming Martin.

Martin Richey was placed under arrest and is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

