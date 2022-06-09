PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Princeton native came back to touch up some local artwork that has colored the center of town for years.

Patch Whisky is a Princeton Native who painted some murals on the building occupied by The Sophisticated Hound on Mercer Street eight years ago. Over time the mural has faded. In addition to natural weathering, construction has covered part of the mural.

To fix this, Patch Whisky came back to town to fix his creation. Patch has has been working on the mural for most of the week, including today, June 9. Patch says a lot of work, time and money has gone into repairing the damage and rejuvenating the murals.

“We had to get boom lift we had to get a scissor lift. I had to buy about two thousand dollars worth of paint. There was about one hundred feet of metal sheeting put in. Lot of primers stuff like that and a lot of man hours.” Patch Whisky, Princeton Artist









The mural is scheduled to be complete just in time for this weekend’s Celebrate Princeton Fair. The Celebrate Princeton Fair will of course be held on Mercer Street.

Check back with 59News on our website tomorrow for more information about the Celebrate Princeton Fair!