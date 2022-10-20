PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s Police Department announced the return of its Explorer’s Program today.

The Princeton Police Department has announced its Explorer’s Program will begin October 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.

Some of the topics taught in the up coming weeks will be, Halloween safety, gun safety, bullying and the dangers of prescription drugs. Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department says the Explorers Program tries to cover a wide range of topics to help keep kids safe.

“We’ve had programs before in the past and we want to keep trying to reach kids. Your job is never done because every time you get through to one group there’s another group to take it’s place.” Jeremy Halsey, Princeton Police Department

Meetings will begin this Saturday at 1pm.