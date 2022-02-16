PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton announced today, February 16, 2022, they have created and approved a resolution to Suddenlink requesting the placement of a Suddenlink/Altice call center be placed within Princeton city limits.

The Princeton EDA said the following about the resolution: “Reliable public utilities are essential for economic growth. Our business owners must have continuous access to their services in order to stay competitive in today’s Gig-Economy. We believe that locating a call center in Princeton would improve the quality of life of our community while also meeting a state-wide need. There are available spaces within city limits that are ready and able for such a project.”

The resolution supports the recent West Virginia Public Service Commission ruling to penalize Suddenlink for $2.2 million dollars and to provide additional assistance to West Virginian Suddenlink customers. The City of Princeton currently has an active 10-year franchise agreement with Suddenlink.

The WVPSC chose Princeton as one of their public meeting sites during their investigation due to the high number of Suddenlink customers in the area.