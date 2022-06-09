PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) in Princeton is flying the stars and stripes to help raise money for veterans.

The CMA received the flag from the Harley Honors Group in Roanoke Virginia. This particular American flag is handed off by motor cycle groups in 48 of the 50 states to raise money for veterans in need. David Bishiop with the Christian Motorcyclists Association says all the funds raised from the run only goes to veterans.

“It’s an honor, it’s an honor to carry the flag. It’s an honor to represent the state of West Virginia. It’s an honor to donate money and raise money for veterans who have served their country and in need.” David Bishop with the Christian Motorcyclists Association

The Christian Motorcyclists Association will leave Princeton tomorrow at 9 a.m., bound for Pikeville Kentucky.