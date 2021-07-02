Renaissance Players to hold Community Interest Meet and Greet

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Renaissance Theater in Princeton is now home to a new community theater group, the Renaissance Players.

The theater group, directed by Trevor Darago, is inviting community members who may be interested in joining out to a Community Interest Meet and Greet this evening, July 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. People who stop by will be able to talk with Darago and other members of the Players, while seeing inside the Renaissance Theater.

“My hope for the theater Meet and Greet is that we’re able to get a true understanding of what the community wants/expects from a community theater program. Once we have this understanding, we will be able to build a program that is a perfect fit for Mercer County.” said Trevor Darago.

All who attend must fill out a short online survey, where information will be gathered to help steer the focus of performances.

“Anyone who loves community theater is invited to attend Friday. We want to talk with those who will be in the audience and those who will be on the stage,” said Carin Prescott, Development Director of the Renaissance Theater.

Actors with interest in joining will be provided with information regarding upcoming auditions.