MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A new accelerated bridge deck replacement project is ready to begin.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6 P.M., the West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction at mile marker 16.93 northbound near the Bluestone Travel Plaza. It is expected to be completed by Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 A.M.

“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.

The project is expected to take a week of completion. “The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days,” Miller said. “It’s pretty impressive.”

One lane will be open for travel availability with a 16-foot lane restriction. commuters should plan accordingly for delays during peak traffic hours.