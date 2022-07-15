LOGAN, WV (WVNS) — According to a press release from Captain R.A. Maddy of the WV State Police, a woman from Mercer County died in an accident on WV County Route 10 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

In the release, Cpt. Maddy said the Logan Detachment of the WVSP responded to a car accident on County Route 10 between Logan, WV and Man, WV. The car, driven by Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock, WV, was travelling South when she reportedly veered off the left side of the road into a concrete barrier.

According to WVSP, after hitting the barrier, Ellis’ car went back across both Southbound lanes before rolling multiple times. Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal accident remains open and active.