BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A natural gas line extension could bring jobs and a positive impact to the city of Bluefield. Senator Shelly Moore Capito made a pit-stop in Mercer County to announce the construction.

This new extension could bring hundreds of jobs to Bluefield in Mercer County.

The funds for the John Nash Boulevard gas line include a total of $3 million for the extension.

The funding request was originally created in 2022 by Senator Shelly Moore Capito.

The extension will provide opportunities for new businesses to relocate to the area.

One of those companies is Omnis Building Technologies, which is building a $40 million manufacturing plant near Interstate 77 in Bluefield.

The company relocated from California to West Virginia because of this project.

The Mercer County Development Authority has many plans for the new extension.

“We are here to announce the start of the Josh Nash Gas extension. Senator Capito, the city of Bluefield and Jim Justice’s team have been a big part of this project, ” said John O’Neal, director of the Mercer County Development Authority.

The gas line extension will serve both the new Omnis Building Technologies plant and the Cumberland Industrial Park.

Senator Capito said she wants citizens to get back what they put into the state.

“These great citizens pay taxes, and we want the investigates in our government come back and invest in us,” said Senator Shelly Moore Capito.

The gas line project was created by the Mercer County Economic Development Authority in cooperation with the city of Bluefield.