ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced funds from the U.S. Department of Education that will support a local university.

Senator Joe Manchin was able to announce funds for Concord University on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Senator Manchin secured the funds by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending requests on behalf of West Virginia through the 2023 Fiscal Year funding bill.

Concord University will receive $642,000 to help support their geoscience programs.