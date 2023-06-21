ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced funds from the U.S. Department of Education that will support a local university.
Senator Joe Manchin was able to announce funds for Concord University on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Senator Manchin secured the funds by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending requests on behalf of West Virginia through the 2023 Fiscal Year funding bill.
Concord University will receive $642,000 to help support their geoscience programs.
“West Virginia’s universities and colleges are essential to providing students with the knowledge and skills to compete in our rapidly-changing economy. I am proud to secure these investments that will improve educational access, opportunities, and results for students pursuing post-secondary education. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our institutions of higher learning across the Mountain State.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin