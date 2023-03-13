PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Seventh Annual Mercer County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day ceremony will take place at Vietnam Veterans of America #628 Center.

The event is Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 4p.m. at the former Fred Gilbert Building.

The event is a partnership between the cities of Bluefield and Princeton and is free and open to all veterans and the public. The guest speaker for the event will be 3x Purple Heart Recipient L/Cpl. Chris Lambert, Jr.

“On behalf of the committee for this event, I invite everyone to come out, recognize and honor our Vietnam Veterans and all Veterans. If you are unable to attend the ceremony March 26, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the courage and valor of all the men and women who served, some having made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Thank you to each and every one for your service,” said Marie Blackwell, City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield.

For more information, please call 304-888-1718.