Single vehicle accident in Mercer County affecting traffic on I-77

Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A single vehicle accident closed one lane of I-77, causing some traffic delays during the morning commute.

Mercer County dispatchers confirmed the call for the wreck came in at around 8:15 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. It happened on the southbound side of the highway about one half-mile south of the U.S. 460 / Princeton exit. Only one vehicle was involved.

There are no reports of injuries, but 511 Southern WV confirmed one southbound lane is closed as of 8:45 a.m.

West Virginia State Police, the East River Volunteer Fire Department, and the Princeton Rescue Squad are at the scene.

