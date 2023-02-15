BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County residents can truly celebrate Earth Week thanks to the return of a program that provides free trees to kids.

Craft Memorial Library is celebrating Earth Week this spring by participating in the 14th Annual Neighborhood Forest free tree program. The program aims to provide free trees to kids every spring.

Parents need to register their child by March 3rd to receive a free 6”-12” tree during Earth Week which starts April 22 through April 30. Trees will be delivered to Craft Memorial Library and children will be able to pick up their trees during Earth Week.

Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV 24701. To register visit the registration portal here.