Stonerise Princeton wins national award in quality care

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Stonerise Princeton is one of 64 providers nationwide receiving national recognition for the quality of care of their residents.

The center in Mercer County is the only organization in West Virginia to be recognized as a 2021 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

“As an organization committed to providing quality care, we are extremely proud and excited to be recognized as a 2021 Silver award,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise. “Stonerise Princeton is the only recipient in the State of West Virginia to be recognized with the Silver distinction for skilled nursing and assisted living which is a true affirmation of the team’s commitment to excellence and quality on behalf of all those we serve.”

Stonerise Princeton had previously received the Bronze Quality Award before this newest achievement.

“Our team members have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to championing the lives of their patients, and we are proud to celebrate this achievement, especially as the only center in West Virginia to receive this award,” said Kourtney Pennington, Stonerise Princeton administrator.

The awards will be given during AHCA/NCAL’s 72nd Convention & Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, from October 10-13, 2021.