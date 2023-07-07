PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Every living thing holds DNA of some kind. Believe it or not, strawberries are no different.



The ‘Lab Squad’ at Princeton Public Library is holding a workshop to extract DNA from strawberries.



The team says they are ready to ‘play scientist’ and hopes the community comes out to join them!

“It’s actually a really easy process. You can do it with stuff you have around the house. It involves rubbing alcohol some sale and dish washing liquid. It’s a really easy process,” said Kristy Morgan, the library’s cataloguer.

The lab begins July 15th at noon. The activity last around an hour.



Students around the middle school age and older are encouraged to attend.