PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022.

According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The complaint reported the suspect was using an ATV improperly on property that wasn’t theirs on 5th Street in Princeton.

When Police arrived on the scene, there was a fight between officers and the suspect. During the incident, the suspect was shot by officers. The suspect died from his injuries.

The condition of the officers involved in the shooting has not been released. There is currently an ongoing investigation surrounding the incident.

Stick with 59News for updates to the story as they are reported.