BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local dog park is getting some upgrades thanks to donations.

The Tailyard in Bluefield recently received upgrades to the park with an umbrella stretched across two benches on either side of the park. One bench is on the small dog side of the park and the other is on the big dog side.

Marie Blackwell, Ambassador for the City of Bluefield, says it was all possible due to the generosity of the Cole Foundation.

“We had tried for several years to do it and it’s just a great addition to the dog park and it’s, we’re very happy to have it now,” said Marie Blackwell, Ambassador for the City of Bluefield.

Blackwell says the Cole Foundation donated $6500 to the project.