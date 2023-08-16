BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Beaver Graham football game draws closer, and with it comes a wide variety of events.

The highly anticipated Battle of the Bluefields football game between the Bluefield High School Beavers and the Graham High School G-Men will be on Friday August 25, 2023 with tailgating starting that morning at 9 a.m. However, these are not the only events surrounding the game.

As the date grows closer, there are many events that will be held in the days before and after the game. Some of which include the tailgating and the game itself, but from August 19-26, 2023 there will also be a Two Virginias 5k Challenge, the 2023 Shriner’s Carnival, Legends of the Rivalry: Game Highlights and Discussion at the Granada Theater, Meet the Beavers Pep-Rally and the Beaver Parade, and the 2023 Lemonade Festival.

Each of these events will have something for everyone to enjoy. A few of the activities at the different events are a tug-of-war, a chin-up competition, a football toss, bounce houses, a free student section, and more at the tailgate, rides, food, games and other activities at the Shriner’s Carnival, and numerous events and lemonade at the Lemonade Festival.

So get your friends and family together and prepare for a week of fun leading up to the Battle of the Bluefields.

More information and dates for these events, and even a countdown for the game can be found here.