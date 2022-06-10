PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local program is bringing back a way to celebrate being able to be a community again.

For the last two years the Celebrate Princeton Street Fair was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but The Princeton Renaissance Project is bringing it back. Lori McKinney with the Princeton Renaissance Project says they’re happy to be able to celebrate in person again.

Some of the murals in Princeton were also renovated earlier this week to prepare for the festival; read more about the work that was done to the murals at the heart of Mercer Street here.