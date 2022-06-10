PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local program is bringing back a way to celebrate being able to be a community again.
For the last two years the Celebrate Princeton Street Fair was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but The Princeton Renaissance Project is bringing it back. Lori McKinney with the Princeton Renaissance Project says they’re happy to be able to celebrate in person again.
Some of the murals in Princeton were also renovated earlier this week to prepare for the festival; read more about the work that was done to the murals at the heart of Mercer Street here.
“It’s special to be able to gather with people. We’re back into some of the regular patterns were we’re moving so fast and doing so many things we need to pause in the moment and remember how grateful we are.”Lori McKinney Co-Founder/Executive Director of The RiffRaff Arts Collective
The Fair is from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, June 1 on Mercer St.