Two vaccine clinics to happen in Mercer County

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There will be two more vaccine clinics happening in Mercer County during the first week of June.

The Mercer County Health Department is going to kick off Summer with two separate vaccination events on Thursday, June 3, and Friday June, 4. The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center.

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.