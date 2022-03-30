BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of W.V. is working with the Bluefield Police Department to find and arrest Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace for the killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) is partnering with the Bluefield Police Department and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two fugitive women wanted for murder.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, are alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle occupied by three people, while they were sitting at a red light March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. The victim was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head and later died from her injuries.

“The Marshals Service is committed to making communities safer, that is why we have elevated this investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward each for the capture of Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace. We believe these two women present a significant threat to public safety. The sooner we have them in custody, the better.” Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wallace or Brooks, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips App. Tips may also be emailed to the USMS S/WV tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.