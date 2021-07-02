UPDATE: Christopher Bailey pleads guilty to 2019 murder of William Simons

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — July 2, 2021 11:05 a.m. UPDATE: A murder suspect pleaded guilty to the crimes he committed, after he was initially found unfit to stand trial.

According to Adam Wolfe with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christopher Bailey pleaded guilty to murder and larceny before Judge Wills on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Wolfe said Bailey was restored to competency while at Sharpe State Mental Hospital.

Bailey was immediately sentenced to 25 years in prison.

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — November 21, 2019 2:45 p.m. UPDATE: The man accused of killing another man in Mercer County was found unfit to stand trial.

Mercer County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer told 59News Christopher Bailey was found not competent to stand trial. Pfeifer also said he may regain competency and he will be reevaluated in a couple of months.

Bailey is accused of killing William Simons in May 2019. He is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery.

UPDATED STORY 5/9/2019 11:20 a.m.

Bond has been denied for a man charged with murder. Christian Bailey, who is accused of shooting and killing a man in Mercer County over the weekend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday morning.

Investigator said Bailey shot and killed William Simons of Pipestem Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The investigation started when officers responded to an abandonded car complaint on Dawson Road. Simons was found lying near the car with a gunshot wound.

State Police arrested Christopher Bailey Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Bailey is charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery.

During the bond hearing, Judge Mark Willis referred to details from the police report of how Simon was found face down with several gunshot wounds. Willis sited those violent details when he denied Baileys bond.

UPDATED STORY 5/8/2019 9:50 a.m.

Troopers have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in Mercer County over the weekend.

The investigation started when officers responded to an abandonded car complaint on Dawson Road around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Simons was found lying near the car with a gunshot wound.

Bailey is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

UPDATED STORY 5/7/2019

A murder investigation is underway after troopers in Mercer County found a body along a busy roadway. Troopers are releasing little details at this time, but confim foul play is supected.

Investigators said it all started when they found a car pakred in the middle of Dawson School Road Sunday morning. Officers then found a body nearby.

Troopers said the victim is a man who is in his late 30s and from the area. Officers are still working to notify his family.

Troopers said they are following up on several leads.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/6/2019

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — A body found along a roadway prompts an investigation in Mercer County.

Dispatchers said they got that call around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Investigators found an abandoned car parked in the middle of Dawson School Road near Airport Road. Officers searched the area and found a man’s body.

Mercer County Sheriff”s Deputies, State Police, Bluefield Rescue, and Bluewell Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.