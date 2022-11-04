PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV.

A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise to use caution and treat the light as a 4-way stop sign.

According to AEP, they are 991 customers in the surrounding area without power. To keep track of power outages in your area, go to the 59News Power Outage Map.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.