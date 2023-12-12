PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The cold weather can be harsh and some people around Mercer County are without proper heating and food. To combat this problem, the city of Princeton is working on creating Warming Station.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are 628 people homeless on any given night in West Virginia.

Many do not have adequate food and warmth during the winter season.

The City of Princeton is planning to open a ‘Warming Station’ to help rectify this issue.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said these stations are crucial during the winter months, and they are long overdue in the county.

“We understand that there is a need locally, especially in these colder times to have a warming station for those homeless that are maybe out and about and need some assistance. You know, we need a good space to come in, get warm, get a little bit of food ya know then kind of make their way,” Puckett said to 59News.

The idea of ‘Warming Stations’ is not just for Princeton.

Puckett says Princeton is most likely going to house to first location, but they are planning on more than one station.

“We’re looking at a couple of different locations. Right now we wanna focus on the Princeton side, ya know, we’ve focused in on a cooperative agreement with the Salvation Army. We really wanna see if we can have this relationship there” said Puckett.

Many people struggle to get through the winter season. Warming stations provide a quick stop for those that want a bite to eat and warmth. Although Princeton is the starting location, the hope is that there will be many stations to stop by all around Mercer County.