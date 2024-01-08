PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — First Sergeant C.K. McKenzie announced in a press release the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Mercer County.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, from 6 p.m. to midnight a DUI checkpoint will be held along Route 52, Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell, WV. The checkpoint will be located near the King Tire shop in Bluewell, WV.

Alternate routes of travel include Route 20 and Warden Ave.

The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to increase public awareness on driving while under the influence.

