BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced there will be a DUI checkpoint coming soon in Mercer County.

A driving under the influence checkpoint will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 8 PM to 2 AM. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 Coal Heritage Highway, near King Tire in Bluewell, WV.

Alternate routes of travel include Route 20 and Warden Ave.

The checkpoint is being held to increase public awareness and to deter people from driving while under the influence.