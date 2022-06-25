BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Tails were waggin’ at the grand opening for Wild Things Bark Park.

Wild Things Grooming and Boarding hosted a grand opening for their brand new Bark Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The park has been in the works since December and is full of fun activities for dogs from a pool, to a trampoline and even an agility course.

Lea Hawkins, a manager for Wild Things Grooming and Boarding said a lot of hours have gone into building the park and they are glad to bring something like this to Bluefield.

“We’ve put a lot of work into this. We weren’t sure if it was going to be a big hit we had a lot of hope in it and there isn’t much for the dogs to do in the Bluefield area so we figured it would just be a fun place for everyone to come and get their ‘zoomies’ out and have a good time and hangout,” Hawkins said.

The Bark Park is open from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. everyday. Daily, weekly and yearly memberships are available and can be purchased at Wild Things Grooming and Boarding.