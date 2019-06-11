Wilderness First Aid hosted through Princeton Rescue Squad

Mercer County

Princeton Rescue Squad is hosting a course that will help bring safety and the great outdoors together. Wilderness First Aid begins Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m. The course runs through Sunday, June 16. 

The course costs $100 to sign up. At the end of the course, people will receive a two-year certification in wilderness first aid. Paula Johnson with Princeton Rescue Squad said this course is the perfect opportunity to fully prepare for this upcoming summer.

“It’s summertime, everyone’s wanting to go out and spend time in the woods and walk, camp, and hike. This provides them with the opportunity to get the skills they need to manage emergencies, first aid needs, in an environment where they may not have the supplies and resources they would normally have if they were in a more urban area,” Johnson said.

Visit https://www.princetonrescue-edu.com/ to sign up for the course. There are still of spots available.

