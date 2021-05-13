Woman pulled to safety by off duty officers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Early in the morning on Thursday, May 13, near tragedy struck as Princeton Police Chief T.A. Gray was on his way work.

Officials said, he saw a tractor trailer exit the southbound lanes of I-77, in the area of Melrose Square on WV Rt. 20. The tractor trailer went down the embankment where it hit a power pole and flipped on its side near Jays Lane.

Chief Gray rushed through the thick brush, down an embankment to reach the people in the vehicle with Patrol Officers W.W. McGuire and J.E. Carroll assisting. A passing driver saw the wreckage and helped officers break out the truck’s windows and pull the driver to safety.

After countless agencies, including the Princeton Rescue Squad, arrived on scene, a woman was freed by cutting open the top of the truck cab. Police said both people escaped with non life threatening injuries.