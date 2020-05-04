Work begins to repair Route 19 in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A landslide leaves Route 19 in the Spanishburg area of Mercer County down to one lane. Now crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways are preparing to fix the damage.

According to leaders with the DOH, this started with cracking in the asphalt. Later the ground became saturated with water causing the hillside to slide into the Bluestone River. The road is now one lane with stop signs on either end to control traffic.

Road crews are expected to begin work on repairing the road the week of May 4, 2020. Officials said it could take 10 to 14 days. Travelers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes to their destinations.