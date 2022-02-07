Meteorologist Bradley Wells hits the slopes at Snowshoe & learns about WV Ski Free Day

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — Every once in a while, a journalist’s story takes them to extraordinary places where work can seem more like play. For Bradley Wells, that place was Snowshoe Ski Resort which is seeing an amazing season so far. And, of course, what better way to experience that amazing season than by doing a little skiing.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff will set you up with skill-adjusted skis, boards, boots, poles, helmets, and everything you’ll need for a day on the slopes. They will even set you up with a few ski lessons with available instructors for those who need a refresher course or are simply going for the first time.



No matter what your skill level is, Snowshoe has everything from beginner slopes to the more advanced like the Cupp Run in the Wilderness area. Marketing Director Shawn Cassell said folks looking to head to the mountain can book lift tickets and equipment rentals online. He noted the resort has imposed limits on the number of lift tickets available each day due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols. Something that has received a lot of positive feedback from patrons since it limits the number of people on the slopes.

Even with lift ticket caps, Casell said skiers of all skill levels looking to have a less crowded adventure of their own can expect the weekends to be the busiest.

“Yeah, so, the mid-week is really, in my opinion, the best time to come to the mountain. You know, obviously, like most businesses, we’re busier on the weekends so that means a lot more people out on the slopes were out there, the lift lines will be a little longer, and generally, the lodging tends to be more expensive on those high demand periods.” Shawn Cassell – Marketing Director for Snowshoe Ski Resort



After witnessing what “Forever Wild” Snowshoe had to offer Bradley said, “It will be something I add to my must-do winter list from now on. For those in West Virginia that would like to try out this amazing experience for themselves, Snowshoe will host a very worthwhile event so you can, for free.”



Shawn Cassell said, “March 27th will be West Virginia Ski Free Day so if you come with proof of residency, we’ll hook you up with a lift ticket and let you see what it’s all about.” You can find out more about what is required for free lift tickets here.



Snowshoe Ski Resort is also hosting several other events in February including the famed Cupp Run on Monday, February 7th. A full list of events can be found here.